The annual three-day Gunadala festival cancelled amid covid surge

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The annual three-day Mary Matha festival to be held at the Gunadala hill shrine in Vijayawada from February 9 was cancelled this year due to a spike in positive Covid, said Vijayawada Bishop Thelagthoti Joseph Raja Rao.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, Raja Rao said that every year from February 9 to 11 devotees from across the State gather on Gunadala hill. However, due to the pandemic and considering the health and safety of the people, the annual festival has been cancelled, he said. The bishop further said that all priests have been asked to inform the same to locals during the Sunday Mass on Jan 30.