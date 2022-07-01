STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vigilance and Enforcement raids 380 shops near temples in Andhra Pradesh

After the inspections, officials filed 209 cases for selling items at rates exceeding MRP and for committing various other irregularities. 

Raids

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) amd Legal Metrology carried out surprise raids on 380 shops near 45 temples in various districts across the State on Thursday.Vigilance officials told the media that they received complaints from the public that some shopkeepers were charging more than the MRP for packaged food. 

After the inspections, officials filed 209 cases under section 18(2) of Legal Metrology Packaged Commodities Rule, 2011 and Legal Metrology Act, 2009 for selling items at rates exceeding MRP and for committing various other irregularities. In this regard, the Vigilance and Enforcement department warned traders not to sell any item above MRP and strictly follow law, rules and regulations.

