699 RGUKT students get recruited

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 699 students of IIIT-Nuzvid have secured with 61 companies in the recent campus recuritment drive, the college said. For the students of the academic year 2021–2022, 61 companies visited the RGUKT-Nuzvid campus and took part in the recruiting process.

For 2022, the placement rate was approximately 80.7%. Out of the 866 registered students, 699 were placed. Out of the total 362 registered boys, 266 were placed; out of the 504 girls who registered, 433 were offered jobs.

MNCs such as Infosys, Wipro, TCS, Capgemini, Deloitte & Cerium were among the service- and product-based companies that conducted tests and campus interviews of students. Annual pay packages ranging from `5.4 lakhs to `27 lakhs were offered to the prospective students. Juspay of Bangalore offered a student an annual package of `27 lakh and Demand Work offered `24 lakh to another RGUKT student.