Ace shuttlers, champion athlete win Governor Biswabhusan's praise

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Friday felicitated Kidambi Srikanth and G Krishna Prasad, badminton players who were part of the Indian team that won the historic Thomas Cup championship; Jafreen Shaik, who won the bronze medal in the Mixed Doubles Tennis tournament of Deaflympics 2021 ; and S. Chandrakala, who won four gold medals at the Asian

Powerlifting Championship, at a function held in Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan. The Governor, who is also the president of Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh State Branch, presented the President of India’s Gold Medal and Certificate of Appreciation of IRCS to P Jaganmohna Rao, Chairman, Srikakulam brach,.

President of India’s award was presented to Dr. A. Sridhar Reddy, Chairman and AK Parida, Secretary & CEO of IRCS, State Branch, for winning the second prize at National-level, for maximum enrolment of members in the Red Cross Society.