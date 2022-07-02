STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Ace shuttlers, champion athlete win Governor Biswabhusan's praise

Powerlifting Championship, at a function held in Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan.

Published: 02nd July 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. (File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Friday felicitated Kidambi Srikanth and G Krishna Prasad, badminton players who were part of the Indian team that won the historic Thomas Cup championship; Jafreen Shaik, who won the bronze medal in the Mixed Doubles Tennis tournament of Deaflympics 2021 ; and S. Chandrakala, who won four gold medals at the Asian

Powerlifting Championship, at a function held in Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan. The Governor, who is also the president of Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh State Branch, presented the President of India’s Gold Medal and Certificate of Appreciation of IRCS to  P Jaganmohna Rao, Chairman, Srikakulam brach,.

President of India’s award was presented to Dr. A. Sridhar Reddy, Chairman and AK Parida, Secretary & CEO of IRCS, State Branch, for winning the second prize at National-level, for maximum enrolment of members in the Red Cross Society.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan felicitated Kidambi Srikanth Krishna Prasad badminton players Indian team Thomas Cup championship
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp