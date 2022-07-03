STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada railway division generates 80 per cent more revenue in April-June quarter

Elaborating further, the DRM said in June the freight loading was 3.00 MT,  the highest-ever figures for the month in the last 13 years.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR)-Vijayawada Division has earned a gross revenue of `1,166.69 crore in the April to June quarter of 2022-23 around 80% more than the revenue for the corresponding period of last year. In the current financial year till June, the division saw 13.783 million originating passengers, a 381% growth.

In a press release, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan said the earnings on passenger front, in the current financial year up to June stood at `288.17 crore, 232.72% more than the earnings of the corresponding period last year. The freight loading was 7.848 MT, 49.21% higher.

Elaborating further, the DRM said in June the freight loading was 3.00 MT,  the highest-ever figures for the month in the last 13 years. Freight earnings showed a remarkable growth of 54% and were recorded at `852.33 crore. Due to continuous efforts of BDU (Business Development Unit) in freight, new streams were added to the freight basket of the division, he noted. Timber waste is loaded at Anakapalle and Regupalem and, so far, 17 rakes were loaded fetching the division a revenue of `3.3 crore.

