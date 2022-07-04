STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Carnatic concert enthrals music lovers of Vijayawada

Another highlight of the concert was violin performance by the students of DVK Vasudevan who were supported by K Karthikeya Adinarayana Sarma on Mridangam.

Artists perform Carnatic music in Vijayawada on Sunday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several performances enthralled music lovers on the second day of the five-day Carnatic music concert being held commemorating Sadhguru’s Susarla Dakshina Murthy Sastri and Sri Parupalli Ramakrishnaiah Panthulu at Ramakoti here on Sunday.

In the evening, the vocal concert began with Pahimam Sri Rajarajeswari of Janaranjani Ragam, followed by Mari Vere Gati Yevatamma of Ananda Bhairavi Ragam and Nenarunchinannu of Mallavi Sri Ragam. Vocals were rendered by Samhita, Sriram, Manya, Indu and Sanjitha, while Raghavan  Devadattan and Indu performed on violin.

Another highlight of the concert was violin performance by the students of DVK Vasudevan who were supported by K Karthikeya Adinarayana Sarma on Mridangam. Classical violin maestro and Padma Shri Awardee Dr Annavarapu Ramaswamy was also present at the event.

