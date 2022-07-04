Upgrade municipal schools as junior colleges: Vijayawada teachers’ body

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal school teachers have demanded to upgrade municipal schools as junior colleges in Vijayawada instead of ZP schools. They have also demanded to upgrade AKTPMCH School and VMC High school, Patamatalanka as junior colleges.

Municipal Teachers Federation state president S Rama Krishna said though there were 28 municipal schools in Vijayawada, the department has taken the decision to upgrade only three as junior colleges and one from ZP school which has only strength of 400. He demanded the authorities to upgrade municipal schools, which are having more than 2,500 strengths including AKTPMC high school.

Rama Krishna also alleged that the same was the situation in Visakhapatnam and said that the department had upgraded only two municipal schools as junior colleges though there are 30 municipal schools in the city, whereas eight ZP schools were upgraded out of 20 ZP schools. He said that if the department fails to fulfil their demand, they would stage protests.