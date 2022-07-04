STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Upset over financial loss, 21-year-old techie in Vijayawada, ends life

A 21-year-old software engineer from Nowluru village of Guntur district reportedly died by suicide in a lake near Chillakallu village of Nandigama mandal on Saturday night.

Published: 04th July 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 21-year-old software engineer from Nowluru village of Guntur district reportedly died by suicide in a lake near Chillakallu village of Nandigama mandal on Saturday night. According to Chillakallu police, the incident happened on Saturday night around 8 pm when the native of Nowluru village, Jasthi Shwetha Chowdary, who was on her way to Hyderabad, sent a message to her mother about her extreme step. Her parents immediately alerted the police and traced her location using mobile number. 

“Based on the location, we went to the spot only to find her scooter parked near the lake,” the police said. Police said that Shwetha was depressed over financial loss. “She reportedly lost Rs 1 lakh,” the police added. The body sent to an area hospital for post-mortem. Suicide helpline: OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

