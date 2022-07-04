STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Violate plastic ban, face the music: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

VMC, which relaxed norms in March 2020 due to pandemic, decides to strictly enforce ban

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has made it clear that ban on single-use plastic will be strictly enforced in the city and there will be no compromises. The corporation has conveyed the same to shopkeepers, hotels, eateries and other entities in the city. The ban, which came into effect in mid-2019, was effectively enforced by the corporation before the Covid pandemic. 

However, the civic body had relaxed the norms in March 2020, as the public was forced to stay at home and home delivery of food was essential. As the indiscriminate use of single-use plastic items not only affect the flow of sewage but also pose a threat to the environment and the Centre has imposed a ban on single-use plastic with effect from July 1, the civic body has revived the ban under its ambit.

In this regard, the officials concerned have sent a strong message against the use of plastics to traders and other stakeholders during a meeting held at the VMC office on Saturday. Official sources said a section of traders have requested the corporation to give them at least a fortnight to adhere to the ban. “A task force comprising officials from VMC, Pollution Control Board (PCB), police and commercial taxes department will be constituted to enforce the ban in the city,” VMC additional commissioner (Projects) KV Satyavati told TNIE.

The additional commissioner further said that VMC’s intention is not to penalise traders and other stakeholders. Earlier, before the pandemic, the traders were aware of the plastic ban in the city and adopted alternatives like jute and cloth bags. 

“We are asking the traders, shopkeepers, roadside vegetable and fruit vendors to comply with the guidelines issued by the Centre and State governments on the plastic ban. A Rs 5,000 fine will be imposed on those using single-use plastic. Action will also be taken against those manufacturing such plastic bags and hoard plastic carry bags,” she said.

