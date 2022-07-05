Classical music concert held at RGUKT

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the Yuva Sangeet Tharangam programme, a concert was organised at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies, Nuzvid (RGUKT) on Monday.A classical music concert by musician P Srihamsini enthralled the gathering.She was assisted by Subramanya Raju on violin and D Chandravardhan, an alumnus of RGUKT, on mridangam.

RGUKT campus director GVR Srinivasa Rao participated as the chief guest in the programme and said that classical music enhances concentration and happiness and suggested that students should learn music. He felicitated the artists and said that such music programmes will be held in RGUKT in future. He appreciated the faculty of the music department for conducting the event.