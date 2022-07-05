Parupalli brothers enthrall Vijayawada audience with Carnatic music

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The third day of the Carnatic music concert at Sringeri Sharada Peetham in Vijayawada on Monday began with performances by the Parupalli brothers Ibhanan (Mandolin) and Pabhavan (Flute), who were supported by K Karthikeya Adinarayana Sarma on Mridangam.

Ibhanan and Prabhavan are great grandsons of 'Gayaka Sarvabhouma', 'Bharathi Teerthopadhyaya' Parupalli Ramakrishnayya Panthulu's brother Nata Shikamani Parupalli Subba Rao. The trio began their performance with Sami ninne-Sriraga Varnam, followed by Samaja vara gamana- Hindola, Anuragamu Leni-Saraswathi and Faraz Raga Tillana.

They also structured their renderings brilliantly in a format which gave a full-fledged concert experience. This was followed by a vocal concert by BV Durga Bhavani. She performed Siddhi Vinayakam-Mohana Kalyani, followed by BhogIndra Sayinam-Kuntalavarali, Koluvamaregada-Thodi and Navanita Chora- Kuranji.