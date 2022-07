Violin melodies of Peravali Nanda Kumar enchant music lovers in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A violin concert by Peravali Nanda Kumar provided an opportunity for music aficionados to treat themselves to some melodious music during the fourth day of the Carnatic music concert being organised at Sringeri Sharada Peetham on Tuesday commemorating Sadhguru's Susarla DakshinaMurthy Sastry and Gayaka Sarvabhooma Sri Parupalli Ramakrishnaiah Panthulu.

Nanda Kumar was accompanied by K Aravind on Mridangam and P Jayatihi on violin gave a scintillating performance with a touch of devotion.

Initially, Nanda Kumar began his performance by rendering Devadi Deva Sanatana- Sindhunamakriya- Aadi, followed by Parvathi Kumaram- Natakuranji-Rupakam, Entha Muddho-Bindu Malani- Aadhi-Tyagaraja Krithi, Anadhudanu Ganu - Jingla- Aadhi- Tyagaraja kriti and ended with Vanchathonuna- Karnaranjanj- Rupam.

Kala Ratna Modhumudi Sudhakar performed a vocal concert on the occasion.

Sudhakar began his performance with Gayakasarvabhoma-Lalitha Ragam, followed by Angaraka Masrayammayahem-Surati- Mutuswamy Dikisthar and Dakshayani Rakshamam-Naganadini-Dr Mangalampalli Balamurali Krishna. Classical violin maestro and Padma Shri Awardee Dr Annavarapu Ramaswamy will perform on Wednesday.