STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Classical violin maestro Dr Annavarapu Ramaswamy takes trip down memory lane in Vijayawada

As per the schedule announced earlier, Ramaswamy was supposed to perform, however, much to the disappointment of the audience he confined himself to address the gathering without any performance.

Published: 07th July 2022 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Annavarapu Ramaswamy

Dr Annavarapu Ramaswamy (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Classical violin maestro and Padma Shri Awardee Dr Annavarapu Ramaswamy said that musician and Carnatic vocalist Dr Mangalampalli Balamurali Krishna is an unparalleled genius and pride of Telugu land.

Recalling his association with Balamurali Krishna on his birth anniversary during the valedictory session of the five day Carnatic music concert held in commemorating Sadhguru's Susarla DakshinaMurthy Sastry and Gayaka Sarvabhooma Sri Parupalli Ramakrishnaiah Panthulu at Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham.

As per the schedule announced earlier, Ramaswamy was supposed to perform, however, much to the disappointment of the audience he confined himself to address the gathering without any performance. Speaking on the occasion, Ramaswamy said that they trained under the same guru, Parupalli Ramakrishnaiah Pantulu in Vijayawada. At 14, Balamurali was able to render in all the 72 melakarta ragas. 

For the last four days, shishyas and parashishyas of Sadhguru’s enthralled the audience by performing on veena, violin,  vocal and mridangam.  Kalaratna Modhumudi Sudhakar also performed during the concert and gave a befitting treat to the music lovers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Annavarapu Ramaswamy Dr Mangalampalli Balamurali Krishna
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp