Classical violin maestro Dr Annavarapu Ramaswamy takes trip down memory lane in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Classical violin maestro and Padma Shri Awardee Dr Annavarapu Ramaswamy said that musician and Carnatic vocalist Dr Mangalampalli Balamurali Krishna is an unparalleled genius and pride of Telugu land.

Recalling his association with Balamurali Krishna on his birth anniversary during the valedictory session of the five day Carnatic music concert held in commemorating Sadhguru's Susarla DakshinaMurthy Sastry and Gayaka Sarvabhooma Sri Parupalli Ramakrishnaiah Panthulu at Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham.

As per the schedule announced earlier, Ramaswamy was supposed to perform, however, much to the disappointment of the audience he confined himself to address the gathering without any performance. Speaking on the occasion, Ramaswamy said that they trained under the same guru, Parupalli Ramakrishnaiah Pantulu in Vijayawada. At 14, Balamurali was able to render in all the 72 melakarta ragas.

For the last four days, shishyas and parashishyas of Sadhguru’s enthralled the audience by performing on veena, violin, vocal and mridangam. Kalaratna Modhumudi Sudhakar also performed during the concert and gave a befitting treat to the music lovers.