Renovated Sir Vizzy Swimming Pool inaugurated in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government whip and Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Uday Bhanu along with MLA Malladi Vishnu inaugurated Sir Vizzy Swimming Pool renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 1.66 crore at Gandhi Nagar here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Udaya Bhanu said that the government aspires to keep everyone healthy. As part of this, the government is giving highest priority to the development of parks and construction of walking tracks in the city. MLA Vishnu said that apart from physical health, exercise and swimming help in improving mental health. The swimming pool was closed during the Covid pandemic.

Around Rs 1.66 crore was spent for renovating the swimming pool. He recalled that Sir Vizzi Swimming Pool has a history of decades. The pool started in 1977 and thousands of swimmers have received training here and have won medals at the national and international levels.

Children’s pool, diving pool, competition pool have been completely developed and galleries have also been remodelled, he said. Apart from that, saplings were planted around the pools for beautification and the gym was modernised. Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Deputy Mayors A Sailaja Reddy and B Durga and other officials were also present.