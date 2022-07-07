STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Renovated Sir Vizzy Swimming Pool inaugurated in Vijayawada

As part of this, the government is giving highest priority to the development of parks and construction of walking tracks in the city.

Published: 07th July 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Sirvizzy Swimming Pool

Sir Vizzy Swimming Pool (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government whip and Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Uday Bhanu along with MLA Malladi Vishnu inaugurated Sir Vizzy Swimming Pool renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 1.66 crore at Gandhi Nagar here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Udaya Bhanu said that the government aspires to keep everyone healthy.  As part of this, the government is giving highest priority to the development of parks and construction of walking tracks in the city. MLA Vishnu said that apart from physical health, exercise and swimming help in improving mental health. The swimming pool was closed during the Covid pandemic. 

Around Rs 1.66 crore was spent for renovating the swimming pool. He recalled that Sir Vizzi Swimming Pool has a history of decades. The pool started in 1977 and thousands of swimmers have received training here and have won medals at the national and international levels.

Children’s pool, diving pool, competition pool have been completely developed and galleries have also been remodelled, he said. Apart from that, saplings were planted around the pools for beautification and the gym was modernised. Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, Deputy Mayors A Sailaja Reddy and B Durga and other officials were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sir Vizzy Swimming Pool Samineni Uday Bhanu Malladi Vishnu Vijayawada swimming pool
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp