Seminar on UTS app held

Published: 07th July 2022 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Commercial department of the South Central Railway (SCR) on Wednesday conducted a seminar on ‘Passenger Business’ with a focus on proliferating the adoption of UTS mobile app and digital transactions in ticketing at Divisional Railway Auditorium here.Principal chief commercial manager (PCCM) G John Prasad stressed on the need to deliver ticketing services in a smooth manner and provide satisfactory services to the passengers.

