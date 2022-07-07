Seminar on UTS app held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Commercial department of the South Central Railway (SCR) on Wednesday conducted a seminar on ‘Passenger Business’ with a focus on proliferating the adoption of UTS mobile app and digital transactions in ticketing at Divisional Railway Auditorium here.Principal chief commercial manager (PCCM) G John Prasad stressed on the need to deliver ticketing services in a smooth manner and provide satisfactory services to the passengers.