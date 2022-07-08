Man arrested for hacking relative to death in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man reportedly hacked his relative to death with a knife near Geetha Mandir in Seetharampuram under Suryaraopet police station limits on Wednesday night.The deceased was identified as Ratnala Thambi.

According to Suryaraopet police, the accused, Gaddam Babu, and the deceased consumed alcohol on Wednesday night and engaged in an argument over some personal issue.

Babu developed a grudge against Thambi for spreading rumours about his wife. "While he was in the kitchen, Babu attacked him and stabbed him with a knife on his neck. Owing to severe injury, he died on the spot," said inspector Janaki Ramayya.

Police registered a case and took the accused into custody. An investigation was launched.