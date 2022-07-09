STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan inaugurates Rath Yatra in Vijayawada

The Rath Yatra procession commenced with Governor Harchandan performing Rath puja and traditional ritual by  sweeping the Rath Yatra passage with a broom. 

Published: 09th July 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. (File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan inaugurated Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra organised by ISKCON Temple from Vajra Grounds in Vijayawada on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Harichandan said that the Rath Yatra symbolises spirituality and world peace, and conveys the message of goodwill among all people in the society. The Governor said that Lord Jagannath is renowned all over the world. He said the Rath Yatra held in Puri is recognised as the world’s second largest congregation. 

The Rath Yatra procession commenced with Governor Harchandan performing Rath puja and traditional ritual by  sweeping the Rath Yatra passage with a broom. AK Parida, Chairman of AP Pollution Control Board, Chakdradhari Das, President of ISKCON temple and others participated in the function.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp