Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan inaugurates Rath Yatra in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan inaugurated Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra organised by ISKCON Temple from Vajra Grounds in Vijayawada on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Harichandan said that the Rath Yatra symbolises spirituality and world peace, and conveys the message of goodwill among all people in the society. The Governor said that Lord Jagannath is renowned all over the world. He said the Rath Yatra held in Puri is recognised as the world’s second largest congregation.

The Rath Yatra procession commenced with Governor Harchandan performing Rath puja and traditional ritual by sweeping the Rath Yatra passage with a broom. AK Parida, Chairman of AP Pollution Control Board, Chakdradhari Das, President of ISKCON temple and others participated in the function.