Vijayawada police arrest man for killing relative with knife

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Suryaraopet police said they arrested one Gaddam Babu alias Chandu on Friday in connection with a murder that took place at Seetharampuram area in Vijayawada on Wednesday night.

Suryaraopet Circle Inspector V Janaki Ramayya said that the accused (37) happened to be a distant relative of the deceased Ratnala Thambi and lived in the same area as him. While Babu, a native of Nellore district, worked as cellphone repair mechanic and a part-time bike taxi driver, his wife is a housekeeping staff at a private hospital in the city.

On Wednesday night, Babu consumed alcohol along with Thambi at his residence. Thambi allegedly told Babu that his wife would marry another person, which made the latter angry. He attacked Thambi with a knife and fled while the latter died after profuse blood loss.

"He threw the knife in a canal near Kotta Vanthena centre and was caught trying to sell the bike on which he fled the scene. During the investigation, he admitted to the crime that he killed him under the influence of alcohol over personal reasons," said circle inspector Janaki Ramayya.

The police further produced the accused in the court and sent to judicial remand.