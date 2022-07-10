50-year-old woman murdered at home, jewellery stolen in Secunderabad

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 50-year-old woman was allegedly murdered and her gold jewellery and other valuables were found to be missing from her residence in the city on Saturday. The incident took place at Railway Quarters under Satyanarayanapuram police station limits when she was alone. Her husband, a technician with the railways, had gone out for work. He found his wife in an unconscious state when he came home for lunch around 2 pm.

The deceased was identified as Kathunda Seethamma (50), wife of Satyanarayana (54). The couple has a son and a daughter, both of whom work at the Secunderabad railway division. When Satyanarayana returned, he saw the back door of their residence open and his wife’s legs tied up. The assailants allegedly suffocated her using a towel and stole the jewellery that she was wearing and others kept it in a safe, police said.

“She was admitted to a hospital, but the doctors there declared her brought dead. A case of suspicious death was registered under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and an investigation is on,” said inspector Bala Murali Krishna.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Seethamma might be killed by house-breaking offenders, and cops were collecting CCTV clippings to identify the accused. “This could be a handiwork of people who were closely following the couple or those who might have conducted a recce of the house,” said the police.