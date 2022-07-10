STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada municipal corporation wins 50 lakhs for model street

A cash prize of `50 lakh shall be awarded to VMC to undertake further works. The award was received at the event by a civic official.

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city. (Photo | Ch Narayana Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has won an award for a ‘model street’ designed in the Satyanarayanapuram area of the city. The stretch made it to the “top 10 street designs in India”, at a workshop held in Bengaluru. A cash prize of `50 lakh shall be awarded to VMC to undertake further works. The award was received at the event by a civic official.

A VMC official said with the aim of making streets pedestrian-friendly, the civic body gave NRP Road in Satyanarayanapuram a facelift under the commercial category of Street For People Challenge.
In October 2021, Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi inaugurated the stretch for the public.

The total length of the project was 1.2 km, out of which 400 meters stretch was completed in the first phase at an estimated cost of `19 lakh. The renovated stretch paves the way for optimisation and utilisation of congested roads in the city (proposing and implementing multi-utility zones, parking lots, pedestrian walkways). A cash prize of `50 lakh was presented to Vijayawada by the Center and the civic body will take up more innovative projects in the city,  the official said.

