Officials asked to grow moringa trees at anganwadis to arrest anemia cases

Rao said Anganwadi/Asha workers and ANMs must ensure that nutritious food reaches every pregnant women in villages.

Published: 11th July 2022 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

moringa, moringa leaves, drumsticks

NTR district collector S Dilli Rao has asked officials concerned to grow moringa trees at anganwadis in an attempt to arrest anemia cases in pregnant women. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao has asked officials concerned to grow moringa trees at anganwadis in an attempt to arrest anemia cases in pregnant women, who should also get nutritious food and iron tablets. The collector on Sunday held a meeting with the officials of Women Development & Child Welfare, Education and Medical Health Department on the prevention of anemia in pregnant women at his camp office in Vijayawada. 

Rao said Anganwadi/Asha workers and ANMs must ensure that nutritious food reaches every pregnant woman in villages.“Officials of the Women Development & Child Welfare Department should conduct barasala and annaprasana programmes for pregnant women after baby showers, and educate their parents, in-laws and husbands about iron tablets. Pregnant women should be sensitised by  village secretaries about nutrition and ensure that green vegetables and pulses are grown in kitchen gardens.”

Rao further said that growing moringa trees, leaves of which are rich in vitamins, calcium and amino acids, at Anganwadis will ensure that pregnant women get sufficient nutrition. He said the food provided as part of the YSR Nutrition programme at anganwadis should include iron-rich dates, sesame seeds, jaggery, atukulu ragi and sorghum. “Focus should be laid by government education department officials to monitor that iron tablets are provided regularly along with midday meals at schools.”
 

