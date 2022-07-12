STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Veggies, fruits adorn Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple as fete begins

The three-day annual Shakambari festivities started on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Monday.

Published: 12th July 2022 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kanaka Durga, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day annual Shakambari festivities started on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Monday. The festival will end on July 13.

As part of the festivities, the temple and the presiding deity will be decorated with a variety of vegetables and fruits, and the goddess will be worshipped as Shakambari Devi.

Around 7:30 am, temple priests performed traditional rituals such as 'vigneswara puja', 'punyavachanam', 'akhanda deeparadhana', 'ankurarpanam', 'vastu homam' and 'kalasa sthapana' marking the start of the festivities.

Temple (EO) executive officer Darbamulla Bramarambha said the festival is a special occasion for transforming the presiding deity into Goddess Shakambari Devi, and devotees offer prayers and offerings to propitiate the goddess for abundant rains, good harvest and plentiful yield of vegetables.

She explained that the entire temple including the sanctum santorum will be decorated with fresh fruits and vegetables during the festival.

Ghat Road shut down for three days

Following continuous rains lashing the city since Saturday, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam on Monday stopped vehicular movement on the ghat road leading to the temple fearing landslides. As the road will remain closed till July 13, devotees were urged to reach the temple through Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanaka Durga temple Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Shakambari Devi
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp