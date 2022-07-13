Best Agrolife launches five insecticide and herbicide products in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Best Agrolife has launched five insecticide and herbicide products at Novotel, Vijayawada. The launch ceremony was attended by company MD Vimal Alawadhi, executive director Raajan Kumar Alawadhi, national marketing manager S Narasaiah and sales & marketing head (south zone) P Ashok Reddy.

One of the five products, Ronfen, is claimed to be the first-of-its-kind proprietary ternary insecticidal combination and a ‘single shot’ solution for pest control for cotton, chilli and vegetable crops. The other launches were AxeMan, Warden, Tombo and Reveal.

Listed among the top 15 agrochemical companies in India, Best Agrolife Ltd is a research-based organisation that is supported by NABL accredited labs and three world-class state-of-the-art manufacturing units.

It has over 30,000 MTPA formulation manufacturing capacity and over 7000 MTPA integrated technical plants.

