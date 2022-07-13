STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police rescue missing boy at Vijayawada railway station

Four special teams were formed to conduct searches at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Hyderabad. 

Published: 13th July 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada railway station

Vijayawada railway station. (File photo| IRCTC-CO.in)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city police on Tuesday rescued a boy, who and two others had reportedly gone missing from a shelter run by Sri Krishna Chaitanya Vidya Vihar (SKCV) Trust in Hanumanpet under Governorpet Police Station limits on June 26.

Disclosing the details before media persons here on Tuesday, South DCP B Ravi Kiran said three boys - S Akshay Raj Kumar (15), Pendurthi Ganesh (14) and Haran (10) - went missing around 11:39 am on June 26. Trust in-charge Padma Shri lodged a complaint with Governorpet Police. A missing case was registered.

Four special teams were formed to conduct searches at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Hyderabad.  Haran was found in Visakhapatnam and he was handed over to his parents. On July 8, Ganesh was located in Jaggampeta and reunited with his father.S Akshay Raj Kumar was found at Vijayawada railway station and handed over to SKCV Children’s Trust, the DCP said.

