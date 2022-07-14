LV Prasad Eye Institute opens binocular vision clinic at Vijayawada campus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: LV Prasad Eye Institute's Kode Venkatadri Chowdary (KVC) campus in Tadigadapa has launched the city's first specialised binocular vision and orthoptics clinic.

The clinic will treat patients from across all age groups for eye strain, visual fatigue, headache, reading difficulties, double vision, intermittent squint and related ocular conditions. The clinic can also recommend exercises for children and adults with amblyopia.

"With an increase in the use of digital devices, work-from-home arrangements and online classes, there has been an increase in binocular vision disorders in younger people and children. Patients with such eye conditions had to travel to other cities to seek specialty care. We are happy to announce that with the launch of the Binocular Vision and Orthoptics clinic, specialised treatments are now available for the people of Vijayawada in their city," said Dr Anasua Ganguly Kapoor, head of the KVC campus.

