'One lakh devotees visited Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple in three days', says EO

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Curtains came down on the three-day Shakambari festivities on Wednesday at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri. As the conclusion of the festival coincided with the auspicious Guru Purnima, a large number of devotees thronged the temple for darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga in the avatar of Shakambari Devi.

Devotees, especially women, presented the traditional saare to the deity on the occasion of the auspicious Aashadam month. According to executive officer Darbamulla Bramarambha, the temple saw a footfall of nearly one lakh devotees in the three days. The sanctum sanctorum and the temple premises were decked up with vegetables and fruits on the last day of the festivities.

Vedic scholars performed satha chandi yagam, havan and other rituals, which concluded with 'purnahuti'. "We had made separate arrangements for devotees who offered Aashada Saare to the Goddess Durga and arranged alternate queue lines to avoid rush," the EO said and anticipated that the pilgrim rush may continue till Sunday.

The EO expressed happiness at the success of the festival and thanked the temple staff and voluntary organisations for their efforts. She praised devotees and traders for donating vegetables, fruits, flowers and other necessary items. A special dish, 'Kadambham', made from fresh vegetables and pulses was used to decorate the deity and temple, and served as prasadam to the devotees.

In addition, special prayers and 'rudra abhishekam' were held as part of the Guru Purnima celebrations. "Kadambam prasadam was served to more than 1 lakh devotees during the three day festivities," she added. A devotee from Mangalagiri town, Ch Jogeswara Rao, and his family presented silver bowls and ornaments weighing 3 kg to the goddess.

VIJAYAWADA: Curtains came down on the three-day Shakambari festivities on Wednesday at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri. As the conclusion of the festival coincided with the auspicious Guru Purnima, a large number of devotees thronged the temple for darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga in the avatar of Shakambari Devi. Devotees, especially women, presented the traditional saare to the deity on the occasion of the auspicious Aashadam month. According to executive officer Darbamulla Bramarambha, the temple saw a footfall of nearly one lakh devotees in the three days. The sanctum sanctorum and the temple premises were decked up with vegetables and fruits on the last day of the festivities. Vedic scholars performed satha chandi yagam, havan and other rituals, which concluded with 'purnahuti'. "We had made separate arrangements for devotees who offered Aashada Saare to the Goddess Durga and arranged alternate queue lines to avoid rush," the EO said and anticipated that the pilgrim rush may continue till Sunday. The EO expressed happiness at the success of the festival and thanked the temple staff and voluntary organisations for their efforts. She praised devotees and traders for donating vegetables, fruits, flowers and other necessary items. A special dish, 'Kadambham', made from fresh vegetables and pulses was used to decorate the deity and temple, and served as prasadam to the devotees. In addition, special prayers and 'rudra abhishekam' were held as part of the Guru Purnima celebrations. "Kadambam prasadam was served to more than 1 lakh devotees during the three day festivities," she added. A devotee from Mangalagiri town, Ch Jogeswara Rao, and his family presented silver bowls and ornaments weighing 3 kg to the goddess.