STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

'One lakh devotees visited Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple in three days', says EO

According to executive officer Darbamulla Bramarambha, the temple saw a footfall of nearly one lakh devotees in the three days.

Published: 14th July 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kanaka Durga temple

Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Curtains came down on the three-day Shakambari festivities on Wednesday at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri. As the conclusion of the festival coincided with the auspicious Guru Purnima, a large number of  devotees thronged the temple for darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga in the avatar of Shakambari Devi.

Devotees, especially women, presented the traditional saare to the deity on the occasion of the auspicious Aashadam month. According to executive officer Darbamulla Bramarambha, the temple saw a footfall of nearly one lakh devotees in the three days. The sanctum sanctorum and the temple premises were decked up with vegetables and fruits on the last day of the festivities.

Vedic scholars performed satha chandi yagam, havan and other rituals, which concluded with 'purnahuti'. "We had made separate arrangements for devotees who offered Aashada Saare to the Goddess Durga and arranged alternate queue lines to avoid rush," the EO said and anticipated that the pilgrim rush may continue till Sunday.

The EO expressed happiness at the success of the festival and thanked the temple staff and voluntary organisations for their efforts. She praised devotees and traders for donating vegetables, fruits, flowers and other necessary items. A special dish, 'Kadambham', made from fresh vegetables and pulses was used to decorate the deity and temple, and served as prasadam to the devotees.

In addition, special prayers and 'rudra abhishekam' were held as part of the Guru Purnima celebrations. "Kadambam prasadam was served to more than 1 lakh devotees during the three day festivities," she added. A devotee from Mangalagiri town, Ch Jogeswara Rao, and his family presented silver bowls and ornaments weighing 3 kg to the goddess.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanaka Durga temple Kanaka Durga devotees
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp