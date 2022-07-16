NIRF 2022 rankings: Vijaywada's School of Planning and Architecture ranks 7th in architect category

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The School of Planning and Architecture here figured among the top 10 institutions in the country in the architect category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), 2022, released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Friday. The Vijayawada-based institute bagged the seventh rank with a score of 63.55.

Two universities from Andhra Pradesh, KL University at Vaddeswaram in Guntur, secured the 54th rank, and Visakhapatnam-based Andhra University ranked 71 with scores of 49.71 and 47.91, respectively, in the overall performance category.

Five universities, four engineering colleges (10 colleges within top 200 ranks), nine pharmacy colleges, three management colleges, two dental colleges, one degree college and one architect college from Andhra Pradesh found place in top 100 ranks in their respective categories.

The State, however, did not have representation in medical, law and research institution categories. Vishnu Dental College, Bhimavaram, stood at 24th place and Gitam Dental College & Hospital, Visakhapatnam, secured the 33rd slot in dental colleges category.

In the universities' category, Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University secured All India Rank (AIR) 27 scoring 52.33.

In the universities' category, Andhra University secured AIR 36 with 50.52, followed by Sri Venkateswara University (AIR 67 with 45.07), Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (AIR 92 with 42.14), and Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology and Research Institute (AIR 95 with 41.79). Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada, got AIR 94 scoring 52.38 in the colleges category.

While in the engineering category, KL University, secured 44th rank followed by the Indian Institute of Technology, (Yerpedu), Tirupati (AIR 56), AU College of Engineering (A), Vizag (AIR 77), Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology and Research (AIR 99), Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, Vizag (AIR 102), Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (129), Velagapudi Ramakrishna Siddhartha Engineering College, Vijayawada (141), Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College, Tirupati (165), GMR Institute of Technology, Rajam (188) and Venkateswara College of Engineering and Technology (198).

The Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam, secured AIR 33 in the management category followed by Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University, Vaddeswaram (47) and Krea University, Sri City, Chittoor (60).

In Pharmacy category, Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, Visakhapatnam got AIR 49 followed by Acharya Nagarjuna University College of Science, Guntur (51), Vishnu College of Pharmacy, Bhimavaram (54), Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupathi (66), Sri Venkateswara College of Pharmacy, Chittoor (68), Raghavendra Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research of Anantapur (71), Chalapathi Institute of Pharmaceutical Science, Guntur, (77), Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati (89) and Nirmala College of Pharmacy, Mangalagiri (AIR 100).

Universities

KL College of Engineering - AIR 27

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam - AIR 36

Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati - AIR 67

Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management - 92nd rank

Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research Institute - AIR 95

