Cops destroy liquor worth Rs 1 crore in Andhra's Mylavaram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) have destroyed 46,810 liquor bottles worth around Rs1 crore at Mylavaram on Saturday. The liquor bottles were seized in the last three years in connection with 933 cases registered at Mylavaram and Reddigudem mandal police stations and SEB stations against the illegal transportation of liquor.

Mylavaram zone assistant commissioner of police (ACP) KVVNV Prasad and excise superintendent Narayana Swamy personally supervised the operation. Addressing the media, Mylavaram ACP Prasad complimented the SEB staff for putting in the efforts and asked them to continue their good work and ensure that there is no smuggling of liquor or brewing of illicit-distilled liquor.

He explained that they have taken action on illegal liquor coming from outside the state, especially from villages close to the border. “We have been taking action for the last two years and conducting raids at border check posts. We have always taken action on information and reduced the smuggling,” he said.

