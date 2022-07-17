Home Cities Vijayawada

Cops destroy liquor worth Rs 1 crore in Andhra's Mylavaram

Mylavaram zone assistant commissioner of police (ACP) KVVNV Prasad and excise superintendent Narayana Swamy personally supervised the operation.

Published: 17th July 2022 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

liquor store

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) have destroyed 46,810 liquor bottles worth around Rs1 crore at Mylavaram on Saturday. The liquor bottles were seized in the last three years in connection with 933 cases registered at Mylavaram and Reddigudem mandal police stations and SEB stations against the illegal transportation of liquor.

Mylavaram zone assistant commissioner of police (ACP) KVVNV Prasad and excise superintendent Narayana Swamy personally supervised the operation. Addressing the media, Mylavaram ACP Prasad complimented the SEB staff for putting in the efforts and asked them to continue their good work and ensure that there is no smuggling of liquor or brewing of illicit-distilled liquor.

He explained that they have taken action on illegal liquor coming from outside the state, especially from villages close to the border. “We have been taking action for the last two years and conducting raids at border check posts. We have always taken action on information and reduced the smuggling,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Liquor Mylavaram Special Enforcement Bureau
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp