Literacy rate among tribal population still 46 per cent, says AP Commission chief K Ravi Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Scheduled Tribes chairman K Ravi Babu said the literacy rate among the native population stood at a meagre 46 per cent even today. The commission organised an introductory meeting with leaders of various Scheduled Tribes from different parts of Andhra Pradesh, at Metropolitan Hotel in the city on Saturday. Ravi Babu said after taking charge, he has responded to the problems of all the ITDAs and gave necessary suggestions to the respective project officers and the tribal welfare department. The commission chairman had visited Chenchugudem and Peddarcheruvu, where Chenchus are one of the most backward tribes.After his visit, the locals were issued Aadhaar cards, and provisions for schools, roads and drinking water were made. The commission chairman further said that when there is a violation of constitutional and legal rights, the commission is always at the forefront in protecting the laws. He said that if injustice is done to the communities, the commission will not hesitate to exercise its legal powers and summons will be issued so that the concerned person/s show up before it. During the meeting, Professor A Subrahmanyam spoke about the laws introduced in Andhra Pradesh that protect the tribes.Andhra University Professor J Apparao, (Telugu Department) also gave a lecture on the occasion.