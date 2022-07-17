Home Cities Vijayawada

Townships will come up with government guarantee: Andhra Pradesh CRDA

He said that the State government would liaison between seller and buyer of plots.

APCRDA commissioner Vivek Yadav

APCRDA commissioner Vivek Yadav. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) commissioner Vivek Yadav has said the Jagananna Smart Townships will be developed with full government guarantee, and provide good housing to the middle-class income groups (MIG). A preparatory meeting with real estate developers for the development of smart townships to be undertaken in public-private partnership mode, was held under the chairmanship of the commissioner at the APCRDA office here on Saturday,Vivek Yadav said the district-level committee (DLC) is leading the implementation of the Jagananna Smart Township project.

He explained to the realtors that preparations were being made to take up smart township projects in various constituencies in NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla districts along with APCRDA. For setting up the MIG layout, at least 20 acres of land must be developed as a layout.

The commissioner further said the government will expedite granting of permissions for the layouts. In the layout, three types of plots of 150, 200 & 240 yards will have to be developed in addition to important facilities. After the developer company completes the layout, there will be government management and supervision over all the development works.

He said that the State government would liaison between seller and buyer of plots. The CRDA will release an announcement regarding the MIG layouts on July 20 and the real estate developers should come forward for the development of smart townships.

Similarly, APCRDA will sell plots at four townships of Payakapuram, Chenchupet (Tenali), Amaravati (Mangalagiri), Truck Terminal (Ibrahimpatnam) in Guntur district through e-auction, and sought the real estate developers in this regard, Yadav said.

