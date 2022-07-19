Rs 33 crore spent on Vijayawada corporators' north India study tour: Taxpayers' Association

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taxpayers' Association (TPA) has demanded that Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) corporators make public the exact amount spent on their North India study tour in June.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, association general secretary MV Anjaneyulu said around 40 corporators from both the ruling and opposition parties took the trip to Delhi, Agra, Amritsar, Jammu and Srinagar from June 10 to 21.

"The objective of the tour, according to VMC, was to enable the corporators learn about source segregation and recycling of waste water. Around Rs 33 lakh was allocated and spent on the study tour," he claimed.

"In the past, corporators went on study tours during the Congress and Telugu Desam regimes. The previous study tours didn't yield the desired results for the city development, but lakhs of rupees of public money were spent," he said.

"Despite the COVID-19 situation, people are being burdened by an increase in property taxes and introduction of charges for garbage collection during the present YSR Congressovernment," he said. He also wanted to know what subjects were studied in the five corporations and how would they benefit Vijayawada.

