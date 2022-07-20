Home Cities Vijayawada

NIA raids Vijayawada premises of Viplava Rachayitala Sangam activist D Prabhakar

Prabhakar's daughter Swathi said her father had no connections with Maoists and he had informed the same to the officials in the previous inquiry also.

D Prabhakar's house where NIA conducted raids

D Prabhakar's house where NIA conducted raids. (Photo| Prasant Madugala, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths from Chhattisgarh conducted searches at the residence of Viplava Rachayitala Sangam (Virasam) activist D Prabhakar at Ajit Singh Nagar in the city on Tuesday.

The NIA team cordoned off the area and searched Prabhakar's house for almost five to six hours. The officials alleged that Prabhakar has connections with Maoists and arranged funds for the banned party. Prabhakar, his wife and daughter live in a rented accommodation near Luna Centre, Ajit Singh Nagar.  

Speaking to the media, Prabhakar's daughter Swathi said her father had no connections with Maoists and he had informed the same to the officials in the previous inquiry also. "My father is involved in the activities of civil society organisations. In case the government has evidence that Maoist sympathisers are in touch with my father, they should prove it rather than conducting searches at our homes," Swathi said. 

They also raided the houses of Akkiraju Haragopal and writer G Kalyan Rao in Prakasam district.

