Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada police arrest juvenile, five others for woman's murder

Four of the accused are from from Mustabada in Krishna district, and one each from Guntur and Telangana.

Published: 20th July 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police on Tuesday arrested six persons, including a juvenile, in connection with the murder of a 50-year-old woman at her residence in Railway Quarters on July 9.

Disclosing the case details before the media here, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) K Babu Rao identified the accused as G Nageswara (50), G Vamsi Krishna (23), K Srimmanaryana (23), G Satish (23) and B Ganesh (43). Four of the accused are from from Mustabada in Krishna district, and one each from Guntur and Telangana.

The sixth accused is a juvenile. The DCP said that Nageswara Rao, a mason, had five or six people working for him. Through an acquaintance, he came to know that Kattunga Satyanarayana, the victim's husband who works in the telecom department of the Railways, has many valuables.

They hatched a plan, and on July 9 when Sathyanarayana left the house in the morning, Vamsi Krishna approached Seethamma, the murder victim, for address, while other accused Satish and Srimannarayana gained entry into the house through the back wall. 

The accused strangulated her with a towel, and stole the gold jewellery that she was wearing and others kept in the house. They escaped with the help of Ganesh and the juvenile who were waiting for them in bikes. "Nageswara Rao was waiting for the accused at the railway park and escaped in his car," the DCP said.  

Four special teams were constituted to investigate the case from all possible angles. Srimannarayana and Galanki Sathish were arrested from Sivalayam Street. After their interrogation, the remaining four accused were also taken into custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada police Vijayawada woman murder
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp