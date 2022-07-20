Vijayawada police arrest juvenile, five others for woman's murder

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police on Tuesday arrested six persons, including a juvenile, in connection with the murder of a 50-year-old woman at her residence in Railway Quarters on July 9.

Disclosing the case details before the media here, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) K Babu Rao identified the accused as G Nageswara (50), G Vamsi Krishna (23), K Srimmanaryana (23), G Satish (23) and B Ganesh (43). Four of the accused are from from Mustabada in Krishna district, and one each from Guntur and Telangana.

The sixth accused is a juvenile. The DCP said that Nageswara Rao, a mason, had five or six people working for him. Through an acquaintance, he came to know that Kattunga Satyanarayana, the victim's husband who works in the telecom department of the Railways, has many valuables.

They hatched a plan, and on July 9 when Sathyanarayana left the house in the morning, Vamsi Krishna approached Seethamma, the murder victim, for address, while other accused Satish and Srimannarayana gained entry into the house through the back wall.

The accused strangulated her with a towel, and stole the gold jewellery that she was wearing and others kept in the house. They escaped with the help of Ganesh and the juvenile who were waiting for them in bikes. "Nageswara Rao was waiting for the accused at the railway park and escaped in his car," the DCP said.

Four special teams were constituted to investigate the case from all possible angles. Srimannarayana and Galanki Sathish were arrested from Sivalayam Street. After their interrogation, the remaining four accused were also taken into custody.

