Bank of Baroda holds event in Vijayawada to mark Foundation Day

The walkathon was kicked off at BRTS-Sitannapet and concluded at Maduranagar Junction.

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda (File photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To mark its 115th Foundation Day, Bank of Baroda organised 'Baroda Walkathon', a health screening camp and 'Strong Bond' on Wednesday. The walkathon was kicked off at BRTS-Sitannapet and concluded at Maduranagar Junction.

SR Tagore, Assistant GM, Deputy Regional Manager, who led the rally, thanked customers for standing by the bank and making it one of India’s leading and most-loved banks. A health camp for the staff was later organised at the regional office in Vijayawada.

To strengthen its relationship with customers, a 'spiritual get together' was also organised at Hotel Fortune Murali Park.  A large number of staff and customers took part in it.

