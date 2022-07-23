NTR district police arrest cyber fraudster from Rajasthan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chillakallu police on Friday arrested a cyber criminal from Rajasthan and recovered Rs 1.8 lakh cash and two mobile phones from his possession. Nandigama ACP G Nageswara Reddy said accused Jeevan Kumar got information of the complainant’s debit card and stole Rs 2.45 lakh from his bank account.

The accused sent a message to the complainant, who works as a manager at the Ultratech factory in Jaggayapet, on December 4, 2021, promising him of providing escort services. Jeevan asked the complainant to share details of his debit card and OTP. "In three phases, Jeevan withdrew Rs 2.45 lakh from the bank account,/; the ACP added.

