Vijayawada cops launch search for counterfeit currency gang

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Patamata police on Saturday launched a search to nab suspects, who had attempted to deposit fake currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination in a cash deposit machine near Benz Circle in Vijayawada on July 13.

According to Patamata police circle inspector R Suresh Reddy, the unidentified gang had attempted to deposit two Rs 2,000 fake currency notes in a cash deposit machine near Benz Circle junction on July 13. When the machine detected the currency was fake, the accused left the ATM premises leaving behind the two currency notes.

The fraud came to light when bank officials recovered the cash from the ATM and reported it to police. "We are collecting the details of the bank account, CCTV footage to identify the accused," the CI said. The police are suspecting that an organised gang was behind the racket and collecting details of similar incidents reported in the city and its surrounding police stations.

