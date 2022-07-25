Home Cities Vijayawada

Boating services suspended in Vijayawada due to heavy inflows from dam

APTDC boating operations in-charge M Malleswara Rao said the inflows from the upstream areas had been increasing steadily since a week.

Published: 25th July 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Deserted tourist boats at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada

Deserted tourist boats at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada. (Photo| Prasant Madugala, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of heavy inflows to the Prakasam Barrage, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has suspended all boating operations between Punnami Ghat and Bhavani Island in the Krishna River inVijayawada from Saturday evening.

APTDC boating operations in-charge M Malleswara Rao said the inflows from the upstream areas had been increasing steadily since a week.

"In view of the increasing  water level at the barrage, irrigation department officials have directed Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation to suspend all boating operations in the Krishna till the water levels in the river return to normal level," the official noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Prakasam Barrage Vijayawada boating Krishna River
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp