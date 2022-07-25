Boating services suspended in Vijayawada due to heavy inflows from dam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of heavy inflows to the Prakasam Barrage, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has suspended all boating operations between Punnami Ghat and Bhavani Island in the Krishna River inVijayawada from Saturday evening.

APTDC boating operations in-charge M Malleswara Rao said the inflows from the upstream areas had been increasing steadily since a week.

"In view of the increasing water level at the barrage, irrigation department officials have directed Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation to suspend all boating operations in the Krishna till the water levels in the river return to normal level," the official noted.

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of heavy inflows to the Prakasam Barrage, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has suspended all boating operations between Punnami Ghat and Bhavani Island in the Krishna River inVijayawada from Saturday evening. APTDC boating operations in-charge M Malleswara Rao said the inflows from the upstream areas had been increasing steadily since a week. "In view of the increasing water level at the barrage, irrigation department officials have directed Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation to suspend all boating operations in the Krishna till the water levels in the river return to normal level," the official noted.