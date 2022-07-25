'Mentally sick' man climbs high tension electric tower in Vijayawada, rescued

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 32-year-old man, who was said to be mentally sick, climbed a high tension power transmission tower at Punnami Ghat in Vijayawada creating a flutter on Sunday afternoon.The man threatened to jump if any attempt was made to rescue him.

The onlookers panicked as the drama continued for nearly three hours. Finally, the police was able to bring him down safely with the help of fire and electricity department officials.

According to Bhavanipuram circle inspector Md Umar, the man was identified as a resident of Gollapudi, who arrived at Punnami Ghat around 11 am. The Bhavanipuram police took permission from the power officials to disconnect the power supply to avoid any damage to human life.

"The man scaled the tower in order to commit suicide as he was upset over his health condition. After persuading him for three hours, he was brought down safely, and sent back to his parents after counselling," said Umar.

