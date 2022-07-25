Vijayawada police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata offers Aashada Saare at Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata presented 'Aashada Saare' to Goddess Kanaka Durga, the presiding deity of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday.

It is a tradition that the city top cop offers Saare to the Goddess during the Telugu month of Ashadam, considered auspicious for the worship of Kanaka Durga.

