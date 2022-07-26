Gudivada woman absconds after ‘abducting’ minor boy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The alleged kidnapping of a 14-year-old boy has created a flutter in the at Goodmanpet of Gudivada on Monday.According to Gudivada two-town police, a 35-year-old married woman was accused of kidnapping the boy, who is a class 8 student, and that there was also a possibility of her having an affair with him. However, the woman was booked for kidnapping as the boy is a minor.

The police said on July 10 Swapna, the accused and mother of four, and the boy who lives in the house opposite to her’s went missing. Both their mobile phones were switched off. Initially, the boy’s family had thought that he might have gone to a friend’s house.

As Swapna’s husband also said that she was missing, the boy’s family grew suspicious and lodged a missing complaint. “We are trying to trace their location and formed special teams to find the boy and the woman,” said the police.

