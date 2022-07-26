Home Cities Vijayawada

Gudivada woman absconds after ‘abducting’ minor boy

The alleged kidnapping of a 14-year-old boy has created a flutter in the at Goodmanpet of Gudivada on Monday.

Published: 26th July 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kidnap

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The alleged kidnapping of a 14-year-old boy has created a flutter in the at Goodmanpet of Gudivada on Monday.According to Gudivada two-town police, a 35-year-old married woman was accused of kidnapping the boy, who is a class 8 student, and that there was also a possibility of her having an affair with him. However, the woman was booked for kidnapping as the boy is a minor.

The police said on July 10 Swapna, the accused and mother of four, and the boy who lives in the house opposite to her’s went missing. Both their mobile phones were switched off. Initially, the boy’s family had thought that he might have gone to a friend’s house.

As Swapna’s husband also said that she was missing, the boy’s family grew suspicious and lodged a missing complaint. “We are trying to trace their location and formed special teams to find the boy and the woman,” said the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp