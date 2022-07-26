Jagan Mohan Reddy tour flood-hit district, review rescue and relief operations today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting the flood-affected areas in Konaseema district and interact with the flood victims on Tuesday. The chief minister will be touring Pucchakayalavaripeta, Arigelavaripeta, Vudimudilanka, and Mekalapalem and oversee the relief measures after interacting with the flood-hit people. After the tour, he would review the rescue and relief operations with the officials of the flood-affected areas at Rajahmundry Roads and buildings guest house.Jagan Mohan Reddy would start from his Tadepalli camp office at 9.30 am and tour flood-affected villages till 4 pm. Later, he would review with officials about the relief operations till 6.30 pm. The Chief Minister would stay at Rajahmundry for the night.Meanwhile, Konaseema district officials were focussing on sanitation works in the villages that would be visited by the Chief Minister. Agriculture and horticulture officials are emunerating the crop loss so as to submit a report.The officials have cleared all the pending financial assistance of `2,000 to be given to the flood-affected families while the roads and buildings department has repaired the damaged roads.