Home Cities Vijayawada

Jagan Mohan Reddy tour flood-hit district, review rescue and relief operations today

After the tour, he would review the rescue and relief operations with the officials of the flood-affected areas at Rajahmundry Roads and buildings guest house.

Published: 26th July 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting the flood-affected areas in Konaseema district and interact with the flood victims on Tuesday. The chief minister will be touring Pucchakayalavaripeta, Arigelavaripeta, Vudimudilanka, and Mekalapalem and oversee the relief measures after interacting with the flood-hit people.

After the tour, he would review the rescue and relief operations with the officials of the flood-affected areas at Rajahmundry Roads and buildings guest house.Jagan Mohan Reddy would start from his Tadepalli camp office at 9.30 am and tour flood-affected villages till 4 pm. Later, he would review with officials about the relief operations till 6.30 pm.

The Chief Minister would stay at Rajahmundry for the night.Meanwhile, Konaseema district officials were focussing on sanitation works in the villages that would be visited by the Chief Minister.

Agriculture and horticulture officials are emunerating the crop loss so as to submit a report.The officials have cleared all the pending financial assistance of `2,000 to be given to the flood-affected families while the roads and buildings department has repaired the damaged roads.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh flood
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp