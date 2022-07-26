Home Cities Vijayawada

Man jailed for marrying, raping girl

Police said the accused was booked under POCSO Act as he had kidnapped, and assaulted the minor girl.

Published: 26th July 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, child abuse

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Machilipatnam, Krishna district on Monday sentenced a man to undergo 10 years of imprisonment and  pay Rs 3,000 as fine for marrying and raping a minor girl.

According to police officials, on September 25, 2013 the Musunur police registered a case against Malliboina Venkanna under sections 376, 417 and 496 of the IPC for allegedly abducting the minor girl of the same village and committing sexual assault on her.  The survivor’s mother had lodged a missing complaint of her with the police alleging that Venkanna befriended her daughter and abducted her by promising to marry her. The girl’s mother also alleged that Venkanna sexually assaulted her daughter on the pretext of marriage.

Later, the investigation officer (present CCS inspector), Chavakula Murali Krishna, added section 4 of the POCSO Act in the case as the girl was a minor.  After examining the witnesses, judge Dr Shaik Mohammad Fazulullah awarded ten years of imprisonment and ` 3,000 fine to the accused.
Eluru SP Rahul Dev Sharma appreciated the efforts of the investigation officers for speedy filing of charge-sheet and ensuring expedited court proceedings in rendering justice to the girl’s family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp