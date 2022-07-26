Man jailed for marrying, raping girl

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Machilipatnam, Krishna district on Monday sentenced a man to undergo 10 years of imprisonment and pay Rs 3,000 as fine for marrying and raping a minor girl.

According to police officials, on September 25, 2013 the Musunur police registered a case against Malliboina Venkanna under sections 376, 417 and 496 of the IPC for allegedly abducting the minor girl of the same village and committing sexual assault on her. The survivor’s mother had lodged a missing complaint of her with the police alleging that Venkanna befriended her daughter and abducted her by promising to marry her. The girl’s mother also alleged that Venkanna sexually assaulted her daughter on the pretext of marriage.

Later, the investigation officer (present CCS inspector), Chavakula Murali Krishna, added section 4 of the POCSO Act in the case as the girl was a minor. After examining the witnesses, judge Dr Shaik Mohammad Fazulullah awarded ten years of imprisonment and ` 3,000 fine to the accused.

Eluru SP Rahul Dev Sharma appreciated the efforts of the investigation officers for speedy filing of charge-sheet and ensuring expedited court proceedings in rendering justice to the girl’s family.

VIJAYAWADA: The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Machilipatnam, Krishna district on Monday sentenced a man to undergo 10 years of imprisonment and pay Rs 3,000 as fine for marrying and raping a minor girl. According to police officials, on September 25, 2013 the Musunur police registered a case against Malliboina Venkanna under sections 376, 417 and 496 of the IPC for allegedly abducting the minor girl of the same village and committing sexual assault on her. The survivor’s mother had lodged a missing complaint of her with the police alleging that Venkanna befriended her daughter and abducted her by promising to marry her. The girl’s mother also alleged that Venkanna sexually assaulted her daughter on the pretext of marriage. Later, the investigation officer (present CCS inspector), Chavakula Murali Krishna, added section 4 of the POCSO Act in the case as the girl was a minor. After examining the witnesses, judge Dr Shaik Mohammad Fazulullah awarded ten years of imprisonment and ` 3,000 fine to the accused. Eluru SP Rahul Dev Sharma appreciated the efforts of the investigation officers for speedy filing of charge-sheet and ensuring expedited court proceedings in rendering justice to the girl’s family.