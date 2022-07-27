Home Cities Vijayawada

680 grams of gold stolen from store recovered, one arrested in Vijayawada

The Governorpet police on Tuesday recovered 680 grams of gold stolen from a jewellery store on July 15.

Published: 27th July 2022 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Governorpet police on Tuesday recovered 680 grams of gold stolen from a jewellery store on July 15. The accused, Sk Hussain Basha (31) who hails from Yerragondapalem village in Prakasam district ,was arrested.

Disclosing the details before the media persons at the Command Control Room here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Gunni said Basha made a living by repairing cell phones in Yerragondapalem. Whenever he wanted new phones, Basha came to Vijayawada and bought them from NTR Complex. He was addicted to online betting and placed debts to the tune of Rs 10 lakh.

During a recent visit to Vijayawada, Basha noticed that there were many jewellery stores near the NTR Complex. To make up for the money he lost in the bettings, he committed a theft at Mahendra Jewellery near NTR Complex in the early hours of July 15.After the theft, the accused went back to Yerragondapalem in a bus and from there to Markapuram.

The investigation revealed that some gold ornaments were pawned at the Markapuram Muthoot Finance branch even as he had planned to sell the remaining in Vijayawada.On Tuesday afternoon, CCS inspector
P Krishna and his staff arrested the accused from near Shiva Temple at One Town in Vijayawada and recovered 680 grams of gold jewellery from him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp