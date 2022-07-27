680 grams of gold stolen from store recovered, one arrested in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Governorpet police on Tuesday recovered 680 grams of gold stolen from a jewellery store on July 15. The accused, Sk Hussain Basha (31) who hails from Yerragondapalem village in Prakasam district ,was arrested.

Disclosing the details before the media persons at the Command Control Room here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Gunni said Basha made a living by repairing cell phones in Yerragondapalem. Whenever he wanted new phones, Basha came to Vijayawada and bought them from NTR Complex. He was addicted to online betting and placed debts to the tune of Rs 10 lakh.

During a recent visit to Vijayawada, Basha noticed that there were many jewellery stores near the NTR Complex. To make up for the money he lost in the bettings, he committed a theft at Mahendra Jewellery near NTR Complex in the early hours of July 15.After the theft, the accused went back to Yerragondapalem in a bus and from there to Markapuram.

The investigation revealed that some gold ornaments were pawned at the Markapuram Muthoot Finance branch even as he had planned to sell the remaining in Vijayawada.On Tuesday afternoon, CCS inspector

P Krishna and his staff arrested the accused from near Shiva Temple at One Town in Vijayawada and recovered 680 grams of gold jewellery from him.

VIJAYAWADA: The Governorpet police on Tuesday recovered 680 grams of gold stolen from a jewellery store on July 15. The accused, Sk Hussain Basha (31) who hails from Yerragondapalem village in Prakasam district ,was arrested. Disclosing the details before the media persons at the Command Control Room here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Gunni said Basha made a living by repairing cell phones in Yerragondapalem. Whenever he wanted new phones, Basha came to Vijayawada and bought them from NTR Complex. He was addicted to online betting and placed debts to the tune of Rs 10 lakh. During a recent visit to Vijayawada, Basha noticed that there were many jewellery stores near the NTR Complex. To make up for the money he lost in the bettings, he committed a theft at Mahendra Jewellery near NTR Complex in the early hours of July 15.After the theft, the accused went back to Yerragondapalem in a bus and from there to Markapuram. The investigation revealed that some gold ornaments were pawned at the Markapuram Muthoot Finance branch even as he had planned to sell the remaining in Vijayawada.On Tuesday afternoon, CCS inspector P Krishna and his staff arrested the accused from near Shiva Temple at One Town in Vijayawada and recovered 680 grams of gold jewellery from him.