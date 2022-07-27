Man attempts suicide, blames cops

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Claiming that he was wrongly accused of participating in a rooster fight, a 22-year-old student allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at Kodurupadu village in Bapulapadu mandal of Krishna district on Tuesday. In a note, he claimed that the actions of Veeravalli police forced him to take the step.

Family members of L Vasanth Kumar said he was not involved in any cockfight, but the police made him sit on his knees on a road and took pictures of him. The youth was admitted to Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences, Chinna Avutapalli where his health condition was said to be critical.

Speaking to the media, his mother Lakshmi Kumari said Vasanth is a second-year graduation student of a government college in Vijayawada. On Monday, Veeravalli police conducted surprise checks on cockfight rinks in Kodurupadu and caught five persons, including Vasanth. However, Vasanth was only passing through the area as he was searching for his missing dog. “However, the police took pictures of those caught near the cockfight rinks.” “Hurt by the police behaviour, my son attempted suicide by hanging himself in the house on Monday night.

“We foiled his first attempt and consoled him, but unable to digest the shame Vasanth once again attempted suicide by consuming pesticide. My son did nothing wrong and, even if he did, should the police make him kneel and take his pictures?” Lakshmi Kumari rued.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000

