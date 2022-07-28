Speed limit on Godavari Arch Bridge enhanced

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) has enhanced the speed limit on the Godavari Arch Bridge located near the Kovvur station, to 50 kmph from 40 kmph.Trains going towards Visakhapatnam use the bridge, which is spread over 2.9 km. The Godavari-Kovvur stretch is 5 km-long and located in the Golden Diagonal (Grand Trunk) route of Gudur-Duvvada section.

The arch bridge on the Godavari is crucial as passenger and freight trains are operated with maximum capacity from there. In April, the speed limit on the bridge was revised to 40 kmph from 30 kmph. South Central Railway general manager (in-charge) Arun Kumar said the enhancement of speed on the crucial bridge will ease traffic congestion and help in smooth operation of trains.

