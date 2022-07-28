Vijayawada Municipal Corporation plans modern slaughterhouse at Rs 30 crore

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is designing proposals to set up a modern slaughterhouse-cum-processing unit under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, at Ajith Singh Nagar at a cost of Rs 30 crore. Officials of the civic body conducted a ground-level inspection of the slaughterhouse at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

VMC veterinary assistant surgeon Dr A Ravi Chandra said that the existing slaughterhouse at Kabela Centre has been handling about 400 sheep/goats per day and 40 bullocks per week. The need for a modern abattoir cropped up as the demand for meat has doubled in the past few years.

In 2019, Kolkata-based ATK Engineering had prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for a abattoir, and submitted it to the VMC.The same was forwarded to the then government for its approval. However, due to some reasons the project was shelved.

VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar recently directed officials concerned to study the possibilities for setting up a modern slaughterhouse in 10 acres of land restored from DisneyLand, Vambay Colony. At present, Visakhapatnam is the only city in the State with a modern slaughterhouse and from where meat is exported, he said.

Ravi Chandra further said that a Mumbai-based consultant has submitted its DPR to VMC for setting up a modern slaughterhouse in Vambay Colony under PPP mode. The same will be forwarded to the state and central governments for their approval. Soon after getting a nod, the works will commence and it would generate an additional revenue of Rs 1 crore per annum for the VMC.

