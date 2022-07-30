Cops ‘high-handedness’ pushes youth to suicide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upset over police personnel allegedly thrashing him in front of his employer and colleagues, a 25-year-old reportedly took his life on Friday. The deceased was identified as Kanna Anil Kumar, a resident of Gannavaram town.

According to family members, Anil worked as a supervisor at a horse gram soup (Ulavacharu) manufacturing unit near his town. He had an argument with the owner of the manufacturing unit who scolded him on Thursday. When the owner informed the incident to the police and lodged a complaint against Anil, Gannavaram police reached the unit and thrashed him.

Felt insulted, Anil attempted suicide on the factory premises, and was taken to a government hospital. “He breathed his last during treatment on Friday,” the police added.Meanwhile, the kin alleged that Gannavaram police’s highhandedness was the reason for Anil taking the extreme step and demanded action against the cops responsible . Krishna SP Jashuva was unavailable for comment.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000

