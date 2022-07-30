Home Cities Vijayawada

Cops ‘high-handedness’ pushes youth to suicide

Meanwhile, the kin alleged that Gannavaram police’s highhandedness was the reason for Anil taking the extreme step and demanded action against the cops responsible.

Published: 30th July 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide-1_(1)

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upset over police personnel allegedly thrashing him in front of his employer and colleagues, a 25-year-old reportedly took his life on Friday. The deceased was identified as Kanna Anil Kumar, a resident of Gannavaram town.  

According to family members, Anil worked as a supervisor at a horse gram soup (Ulavacharu) manufacturing unit near his town. He had an argument with the owner of the manufacturing unit who scolded him on Thursday. When the owner informed the incident to the police and lodged a complaint against Anil, Gannavaram police reached the unit and thrashed him.

Felt insulted, Anil attempted suicide on the factory premises, and was taken to a government hospital. “He breathed his last during treatment on Friday,” the police added.Meanwhile, the kin alleged that Gannavaram police’s highhandedness was the reason for Anil taking the extreme step and demanded action against the cops responsible .  Krishna SP Jashuva was unavailable for comment.

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suicide Police violence
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp