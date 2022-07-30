Home Cities Vijayawada

Sravana masam celebrations kick off

The Kanaka Durga temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the rituals to be performed throughout the period

Published: 30th July 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Kanaka Durga, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Celebrations for Sravana masam, an auspicious month, kicked off on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Friday. The Kanaka Durga temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the rituals to be performed throughout the period. Pilgrims from various places visited the temple and offered prayers to the goddess.

Temple EO Darbamulla Bramarambha said Sravana was considered as the birth month of Goddess Kanaka Durga and women offer month-long prayers to heir for the prosperity and good health of their family.“During this month, women worship the goddess in the avatar of Maha Lakshmi, and perform Varalakshmi puja on the four Fridays in the month,” said Bramarambha.

Temple authorities further announced that Visesha Kumkuma Archana will be conducted throughout the month from 6 am to 7 am. In addition, Varalakshmi Vratham will be performed on August 19 in which thousands of women are expected to take part.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sravana masam Kanaka Durga temple Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp