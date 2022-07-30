Sravana masam celebrations kick off

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Celebrations for Sravana masam, an auspicious month, kicked off on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Friday. The Kanaka Durga temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the rituals to be performed throughout the period. Pilgrims from various places visited the temple and offered prayers to the goddess.

Temple EO Darbamulla Bramarambha said Sravana was considered as the birth month of Goddess Kanaka Durga and women offer month-long prayers to heir for the prosperity and good health of their family.“During this month, women worship the goddess in the avatar of Maha Lakshmi, and perform Varalakshmi puja on the four Fridays in the month,” said Bramarambha.

Temple authorities further announced that Visesha Kumkuma Archana will be conducted throughout the month from 6 am to 7 am. In addition, Varalakshmi Vratham will be performed on August 19 in which thousands of women are expected to take part.

