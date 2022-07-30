Home Cities Vijayawada

Thiruvur man beaten to death for molesting minor

The incident happened on Thursday night and the deceased was identified as Idupulapati Dasu.

Published: 30th July 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 32-year-old man was reportedly beaten to death by his family members and neighbours when he was caught molesting his four-year-old niece under the influence of alcohol. The incident happened on Thursday night and the deceased was identified as Idupulapati Dasu.

According to Thiruvur police, Dasu was visiting his cousin in Anjaneyapuram village in Thiruvur mandal on Thursday evening and was caught molesting his niece under the influence of alcohol. Infuriated, the father and other family members beat Dasu brutally. “Due to severe injuries, Dasu succumbed on the spot. Upon learning about the incident, we rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody,” said Thiruvur circle inspector Bhimaraju.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp