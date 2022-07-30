Thiruvur man beaten to death for molesting minor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 32-year-old man was reportedly beaten to death by his family members and neighbours when he was caught molesting his four-year-old niece under the influence of alcohol. The incident happened on Thursday night and the deceased was identified as Idupulapati Dasu.

According to Thiruvur police, Dasu was visiting his cousin in Anjaneyapuram village in Thiruvur mandal on Thursday evening and was caught molesting his niece under the influence of alcohol. Infuriated, the father and other family members beat Dasu brutally. “Due to severe injuries, Dasu succumbed on the spot. Upon learning about the incident, we rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody,” said Thiruvur circle inspector Bhimaraju.

VIJAYAWADA: A 32-year-old man was reportedly beaten to death by his family members and neighbours when he was caught molesting his four-year-old niece under the influence of alcohol. The incident happened on Thursday night and the deceased was identified as Idupulapati Dasu. According to Thiruvur police, Dasu was visiting his cousin in Anjaneyapuram village in Thiruvur mandal on Thursday evening and was caught molesting his niece under the influence of alcohol. Infuriated, the father and other family members beat Dasu brutally. “Due to severe injuries, Dasu succumbed on the spot. Upon learning about the incident, we rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody,” said Thiruvur circle inspector Bhimaraju.