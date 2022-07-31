Pamurru man arrested for raping minor girl

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chandarlapadu police on Saturday booked a man under the POCSO Act and arrested him for allegedly raping a juvenile girl. The incident took place at Konayapalem village. According to Chandarlapadu police, the minor girl’s mother works as a farm worker and her husband had died of ill health five years ago.

She, along with her two daughters, had been living with the accused Bathula Kondalu of Pamarru. On Friday, the accused engaged the woman to work in the fields at Pamarru, but himself went back to Konayapalem.

Taking advantage of the mother’s absence, he gave sleeping pills to one of her daughters and sexual assaulted her, the police said. “The issue came to light when her mother reached home and found the girl crying. The girl narrated the entire incident to her mother, who immediately lodged a complaint with the police. We took the accused into custody and registered a case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act,” the police added.

